Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PGZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 12,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,817. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

