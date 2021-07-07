Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of PGZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 12,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,817. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
