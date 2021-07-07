Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) Shares Down 1.7%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSC) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $46.09. Approximately 38,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 93,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.