PRIZM (PZM) Achieves Market Cap of $26.46 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $549,764.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000170 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,141,971 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

