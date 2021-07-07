Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

