Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Progyny worth $25,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Progyny by 631.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $44,376,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,352 shares of company stock worth $42,857,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

