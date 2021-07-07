Project Pai Price Tops $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $388,627.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00034403 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,759,542,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,556,452,089 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.