Proton Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $22.66 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00059232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00938141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045448 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

