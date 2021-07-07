Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

