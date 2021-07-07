Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,629 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $388.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

