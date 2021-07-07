Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,223 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $515,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

