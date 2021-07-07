Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after purchasing an additional 163,832 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,486,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,083,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,065,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -303.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

