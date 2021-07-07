Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,857 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,185 shares of company stock worth $27,107,802. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.