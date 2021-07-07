Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,931 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.