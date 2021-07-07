Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $58,039,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,346 shares of company stock worth $30,657,689. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

