Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Kellogg by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

K stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

