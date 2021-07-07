Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of LGI Homes worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $139,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 185.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 89,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,322 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 46.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

