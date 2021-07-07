Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.02 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.