Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.28 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Insulet worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,965,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Insulet stock opened at $286.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $185.24 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

