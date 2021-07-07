Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.