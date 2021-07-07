Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.94 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of The Cooper Companies worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

NYSE COO opened at $409.55 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.60 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

