Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $447.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.84 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

