Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of UniFirst worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UniFirst by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 41.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in UniFirst by 14.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 388.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $219.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.19. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

