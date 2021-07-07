Public Index Network Price Tops $0.0489 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $14,788.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00166037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,685.00 or 1.00123060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00980280 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

