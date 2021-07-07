Public Mint Trading Down 2.6% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $227,008.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000737 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

