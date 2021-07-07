Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $10,587.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00130995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00168393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,431.71 or 1.00120398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.47 or 0.00980692 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

