Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003706 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $331.86 million and approximately $55.25 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00133268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00166037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,685.00 or 1.00123060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00980280 BTC.

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

