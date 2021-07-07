Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Trading Down 3.4%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 219,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 338,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRTNF. Desjardins began coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.