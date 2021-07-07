PutinCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,914.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $484,490.66 and $1,914.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.23 or 1.00293887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007763 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00062546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

