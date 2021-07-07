Pyrk Price Up 2% Over Last Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 84% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Pyrk has a market cap of $158,249.69 and approximately $3,002.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 76.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

