Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $13.55 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $12,734.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $13.55 or 0.00038945 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00049334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00136346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00165672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,837.83 or 1.00147494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.99 or 0.00983120 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

