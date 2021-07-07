Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

ALLY opened at $49.60 on Monday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock worth $1,718,329 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

