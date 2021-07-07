Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 5,686.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

