Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 83,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

