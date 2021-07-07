Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

NYSE:PNC opened at $187.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

