Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVB. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $213.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after purchasing an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

