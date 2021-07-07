Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.32 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

