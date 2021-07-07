Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Boosted by Analyst

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.34.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.