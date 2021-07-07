Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

DVN stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

