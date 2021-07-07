Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources stock opened at $83.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 837.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

