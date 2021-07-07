Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Cut by Analyst

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

