Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

