Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2022 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.33.

EQB opened at C$136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.12. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$66.00 and a one year high of C$153.80.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

