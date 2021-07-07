Qitmeer (PMEER) Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $359,918.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,252.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.82 or 0.06729849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.22 or 0.01501322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00404096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00154860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.26 or 0.00629308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00414819 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.20 or 0.00343434 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer (CRYPTO:PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 200,551,810 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network is a public chain transformed from HalalChain. Qitmeer aims to be the next-generation public chain based on BlockDAG which is dedicated to serving the ecosystem of Islamic Finance, ethical finance, and socially responsible investment, thereby enhancing financial inclusion and creating social impact. In contrast to the competition model, BlockDAG’s collaboration model in mining achieves a desirable balance of typical blockchain metrics among the security, openness, fairness, and scalability. Qitmeer’s BlockDAG is a collaboration model based on SPECRE protocol. BlockDAG’s collaboration model allows solo mining and pool mining to have the same opportunity cost. At the same time, Qitmeer uses an anti-ASIC mining algorithm to prevent concentration of hash rate. Qitmeer adopts a classic POW consensus and UTXO data model and designs a unique asset issuing mechanism that requires the reserve of native currency, which is in line with core ethical financial values. Qitmeer testing network will introduce real miners for testing to ensure the gradual maturity and stability of the network. This is a gradual transition to the Qitmeer main network. The economic model of the test network should not only solve the incentive problems in the transition stage, but also solve the historical problems after the transformation. HalalChain ERC20 token：HLC Qitmeer test net token：PMEER Native token of Qitmeer network：Meer Qitmeer public chain test network announcement Burning and mining: one HLC token burnt, one PMEER can be minted by miners. Constant total number: the total amount of PMEER and HLC remains at 1 billion, PMEER + HLC = 1 billion. Exchange freely: PMEER holders and HLC holders can exchange freely on their own initiative. Mapping priority: the HLC participating in burning will obtain the priority of mapping, it means giving them priority according to its proportion in the network at the time of allocation. “

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

