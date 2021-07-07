Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $708.74 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Qtum has a total market cap of $708.74 million and approximately $268.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00020655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,544,262 coins and its circulating supply is 98,510,459 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.