Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,825 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 9.7% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.88% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.73. 386,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,323. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.831 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.