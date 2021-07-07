Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 256,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 6.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$50.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

