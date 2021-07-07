Quaker Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 2.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,828,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,368,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $126.36 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

