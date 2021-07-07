Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,427. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.05.

