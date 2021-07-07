Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.49. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.00. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

