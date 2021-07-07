Quaker Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.22. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $276.14 and a 52 week high of $407.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

